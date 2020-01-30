THE SUN.CO.UK

CORONAVIRUS fears have sparked on a cruise ship after two holidaymakers fell ill, leaving around 7,000 passengers and crew trapped on the vessel in an Italian port. A husband and wife, reportedly from Hong Kong, have been put in isolation on the Costa Smerelda, which might have Britons on board, after the couple came down with a fever and breathing problems. The vessel is currently being held at the Port of Civitavecchia, 35 miles north of Rome after a 54-year-old woman came down with a fever and went to the ship’s hospital. She is thought to have boarded the ship on January 25, in the port of Savona with her partner, who showed no symptoms and was isolated as a precaution.

