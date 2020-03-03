Associated Press VIA USA TODAY

Plácido Domingo’s name has been removed from the Washington National Opera’s young artist program “in light of recent developments,” the opera house announced Tuesday. Domingo was the leading figure at the WNO from 1996-2011 as artistic director and later general director. He created the young artists program in 2002 and it was named the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program after him and The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. Last week, the American Guild of Musical Artists, the main union that represents opera performers, said its four-month investigation had found the 79-year-old singer had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.” Based on its findings, the union said, Domingo would “pay fines,” be suspended from the union for 18 months and undergo sexual harassment training.

READ MORE AT THE USA TODAY