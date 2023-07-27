PJM – America’s biggest electrical grid operator with 65M customers – warns its network could fail during upcoming heatwave

The largest electric grid operator in the US has issued a level one emergency alert – warning its 65 million customers of the increasing likelihood of outages amid an ongoing heat wave.

Currently gripping states in the Midwest, Northeast, and South, the high temperatures are set to persist this week, meteorologists have revealed – leading PJM Interconnection to issue the stern warning Wednesday.

PJM says it currently expects to have sufficient power to meet the usual summertime demands.

Bosses there say they also have reserve capacity to meet additional demand, as Americans run their air conditioners to cool down.

But they’ve warned they face challenges trying to meet contingency reserves, which are required during times of exceptionally high demand – such as extreme weather events.

The country’s biggest grid operator, PJM oversees power throughout a 13-state region, and is tasked with managing and paying on-call generators to keep those state’s systems running. It coordinates the movement of electricity in locales as far east as New Jersey, and and far west as Tennessee.

