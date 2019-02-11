NBC NEWS:

Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people during an attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue, pleaded not guilty Monday to 19 additional federal charges of hate crimes, obstruction of free exercise and discharging a firearm.

The total number of charges against Bowers is now up to 63. In November, he pleaded not guilty to 44 charges, which included the murders.

Bowers also requested trial by jury during his appearance Monday at a federal courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors say Bowers, 46, was armed with multiple weapons, including a Colt AR-15 rifle and three handguns, when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27 during a morning service.

The attack left 11 people dead and several others injured, including police officers who were trying to rescue victims and confront Bowers.

During the rampage, prosecutors said Bowers allegedly talked about his desire to “kill Jews” as he gunned down worshipers. He also had a history of threatening Jewish communities and posting conspiracy theoriesabout them online.