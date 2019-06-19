WTAE:

A 21-year-old Pittsburgh resident accused of planning an attack on a Christian church on the city’s North Side and providing resources to ISIS has been arrested.

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, was arrested Wednesday based on a federal complaint charging him with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in relation to his plan to attack a church.

Alowemer allegedly planned to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center using a weapon of mass destruction. The FBI said he recently bought a number of items that could be used in making a bomb.

According to the complaint, Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria, and was admitted to the United States as a refugee on Aug. 1, 2016.