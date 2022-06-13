THE POST MILLENIAL:

Three Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mothers filed a lawsuit last week to stop a first grade teacher from instructing their kids about transgender transitioning and other gender identity topics.

Fox News reported that the lawsuit seeks a “court order to stop the gender-related instruction or offer parents the chance to excuse their children from it” at Jefferson Elementary School in the Mount Lebanon School District.

The plaintiffs Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn and Gretchen Melton name first-grade teacher Megan Williams in their suit as having violated the Constitution, state law, and district policy by teaching gender ideology in the elementary school class.

The parents’ lawsuit cited the 14th Amendment’s due process clause as the basis for their parental rights, something that American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten previously said “starts wars.”

Among the examples listed in the suit, Williams had allegedly said, “‘parents are wrong’ and parents and doctors ‘make mistakes’ when they bring a child home from the hospital,” all phrases consistent with pushing gender ideology on children.

Megan Williams “began the process of interjecting her own personal life and views into the classroom, explaining that her child had worn an ‘Elsa dress’ for Halloween” the suit alleged.

READ MORE