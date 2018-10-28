BREITBART

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D) said the answer to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people is not having more armed guards as President Donald Trump suggested Saturday.MWhen asked about his conversation with President Trump, Peduto called it “cordial.” “We basically talked about the horrific tragedy,” he said. “I was able to share with him the details of just how bad it had been.”,He continued, “I belong to an organization a bipartisan organization called mayors against illegal guns. I don’t think that the answer to this problem is solved by having our synagogues, mosques, and church filled with armed guards or our schools filled with armed guards or schools filled with armed guards. I think we’re dealing with an irrational person who acted irrationally and trying to create laws around that is not the way that we should govern. We should try to stop irrational behavior from happening at the forefront and not try to create laws around irrational behavior to continue

