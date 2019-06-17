THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

On Sunday, the New York Police Department announced that they had arrested Matthew Karelefsky, 41, in connection with a Brooklyn fire that took place late last week. The blaze, which was almost immediately identified as arson, burned three homes in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. The fire started in the home of Rabbi Joseph Max, then spread to two neighboring houses. Though there were no fatalities, 13 people were treated for injuries related to the fire.

Karelefsky, a resident of a Pittsburgh, Pa. suburb, was quickly identified as a suspect. He is known to have a personal grudge against Rabbi Max. Prior to his arrest, when asked about his potential link to the fire he told the New York Post, “I do hate him. Doesn’t mean I torched his house. Of course the police will think it is me.”

After his arrest on Sunday, police released a photo of a tattoo on Karelefsky’s forearm which says, “Never let go of the HATRED – KILL Rabbi Max YEMACH SHMO.” The final phrase of the tattoo, in Hebrew, alludes to the total destruction of the rabbi’s name.