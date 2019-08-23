NEW YORK POST:

A Detroit man’s three pitbulls escaped from his yard and mauled a 9-year-old girl to death this week — and the owner was charged with the girl’s murder on Thursday, authorities said.

Wayne County Prosecutors claim Pierre Cleveland, 33, left the pooches alone in his backyard on Monday, behind a loose, damaged fence, even though he knew they were vicious.

“The allegations are that the defendant was harboring dogs he knew to be dangerous, he knew to be aggressive,” said assistant prosecuting attorney Barbara Lanning, according to The Detroit Free Press.

The side door to Cleveland’s garage was also open, leading to an alley where the child, Emma Hernandez, was attacked, authorities said.

The dogs apparently broke out and pounced on the girl as she rode her bike with her 13-year-old brother in their Southwest Detroit neighborhood, according to Click On Detroit.