On April 8, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills into law that caught the attention of the Biden White House. The first bill she signed requires students to use bathrooms appropriate for their biological sex, and the second bill makes it a felony for doctors to perform “gender reassignment” therapy or surgery on minors.

In her signing statement, Ivey affirmed: I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.

The vast majority of Alabamans obviously agree. That’s why the bills passed the legislature by overwhelming margins: more than 2:1 in the state house and more than 4:1 in the state senate. Indeed, nationwide public opinion is on the side of the traditional understanding of the sexes. For instance, a Rasmussen poll taken early last year found majority opposition to transgenderism in sports, and another poll from December found strong support for the assertion that there are only two genders. So how has the Biden administration responded? One might think that the president has enough to worry about—Ukraine, inflation, Hunter—such that he would ignore Alabama’s action. After all, Democrats are facing a challenging political environment—sample headline in Politico on April 9, “A sour and angry America poised to punish Dems this fall”—and so maybe, for their own sake, Democrats should pull in their horns a little bit.

