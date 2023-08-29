Pink Slime Returns: Viral TikTok Video Exposes Disturbing Production Of Sliced Ham

By now, many Americans should be aware that at some point, they’ve unknowingly chowed down on “pink slime” meat. This culinary horror first rocked the pages of The New York Times in 2009 and several other times in recent years. We’ve noted “The Return Of Pink Slime” and “Is There Meat Glue In Your Food?” and “American Fast-Food Chains Use Seaweed, Soy, And Even Wood To Beef Up Menu Items.”A study published in 2022 in the British medical journal, The BMJ, found processed and ultra-processed meats, such as ham, bacon, salami, hotdogs, beef jerky, and corned beef, can significantly increase men’s risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases and even increase early death in both men and women.

“We found that men in the highest quintile of ultra-processed food consumption, compared to those in the lowest quintile, had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer,” stated co-senior author Fang Fang Zhang, a leading cancer epidemiologist and the head of the nutrition epidemiology and data science division at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston.The effects of ultra-processed foods are pretty obvious — look at the American people — morbidly obese and full of health problems. Knowing the health ramifications of the chemicals mega corporations put in the food should be a national priority — but it’s not.

