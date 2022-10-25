Pycnogenol, an antioxidant extracted from the bark of the French maritime pine tree, may have significant effects on pediatric Attention-Deficit Hyper Disorder (ADHD). The natural extract may aid in managing impulsivity and hyperactivity in young children and provide an alternative to the typical treatment, methylphenidate hydrochloride (MPH).

The study, conducted by the University of Antwerp, Belgium, found that the extract not only aided in ADHD management but did so with far less adverse effects than the prescription stimulant.

“ADHD is a perplexing condition, and treatment can be frustrating for many parents and children. Parents often feel reluctant to continue with prescription pharmaceuticals due to common side effects,” says Dr. Fred Pescatore, an author and natural physician.

