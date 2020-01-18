NY POST

The Brooklyn pimp who was convicted last year of dismembering his prostitute girlfriend and keeping her head in his freezer was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on Friday after hearing a statement from the victim’s family in which they branded him an “evil monster.” Somorie Moses, 43, was convicted in November of negligent homicide for the Jan. 12, 2017 killing of 32-year-old Leondra Foster and concealing her dismembered corpse — disposing of portions in a Bronx trash dump and keeping others in his freezer. But a Brooklyn jury let Moses, a registered sex offender who went by the handle “Sugar Bear,” skate on a second-degree murder charge when it handed up its verdict, which means he can spend no more than eight years in prison for his ghoulish deed.

