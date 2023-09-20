Pilot of $100M F-35 that vanished for 28 hours parachuted into South Carolina back yard and claims he ‘lost’ track of jet in poor weather after ejecting

The pilot of the $100M F-35 that vanished for over a day parachuted into a South Carolina back yard after a malfunction forced him to eject from the aircraft, causing the plane to crash into a wooded area about 60 miles away, it has been revealed.

The pilot, who had departed from Joint Base Charleston on a training mission, ‘experienced a malfunction and was forced to eject’ on Sunday at an altitude of about 1,000 feet just a mile north of Charleston International Airport, according to a situation report given to AP by the Marine Corps official.

‘He’s unsure of where his plane crashed, said he just lost it in the weather,’ someone can be heard saying of the pilot on audio from a Charleston County Emergency Medical Services call shared Tuesday by a local meteorologist.

The aircraft was not found until the next day, when a state law enforcement helicopter located the jet and debris around 5pm Monday in a field near Indiantown, South Carolina.

The pilot, who has not been identified by the Marine Corps, did not have serious injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.

