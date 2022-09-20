An Aero L-29 Delfin crashed, killing the pilot, during the Reno Air Racing Association’s Jet Gold Race on Sept. 18. Video shows the plane crashing into the ground and bursting into flames.

VIEWER WARNING: The video is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

According to a post on the association’s Twitter page, the crash occurred on the third lap of the race. The other pilots all landed safely and no other injuries were reported.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family,” the association’s tweet said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that “detectives are currently working the scene with the Medical Examiner’s Office. No names will be released until notification of next of kin.”

According to the FAA accident incident report, the accident occurred around 10:45 p.m., and the aircraft was destroyed. The aircraft was registered to HGA, LLC out of Henderson, Nevada.

The National Championship Air Races have been held just outside of Reno, Nevada for over 50 years. This year’s event took place Sept. 14 – Sept. 18. Race operations were suspended following the crash.

READ MORE