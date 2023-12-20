Pilot and news photographer are killed in ABC Action News helicopter that crashed in wooded area of New Jersey on its way back from assignment

A pilot and news photographer have been tragically killed in a horrific helicopter crash in New Jersey.

The two-person crew were on board ABC Action News’ Chopper 6 when it crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County on Tuesday night.

It’s unclear what caused the devastating crash at this time.

The chopper is said to have come down at around 8pm near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Mullica Hill Road in Washington Township.

It was last airborne over Wharton State Forest, where it last recorded being just 75 feet above ground, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Those involved in the crash have not yet been identified as their families are still being notified, but ABC affiliate WPVI reports that they have a ‘long history’ with the station and had worked there for several years.

