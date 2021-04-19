Just the News:

The former home of an expert witness for attorneys defending former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd trial was vandalized with a pig’s head and what appeared to be blood after the witness testified last week.

Police in Santa Rosa, Calif., said in a statement that occurred at about 3 a.m. on xxxx when a group of people threw the pig’s head onto the house’s front porch and smeared what appeared to be animal blood on the front of the home, resulting in about $400 worth of damage.

The house previously belonged to Barry Brodd, a use-of-force expert who on Tuesday testified in the trial. Chauvin, who knelt of Floyd’s neck for nearly three minutes before he died in May 2020 while in police custody. Chauvin faces charges of murder and manslaughter in connection with the death.

