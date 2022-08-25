TV host Piers Morgan famously turned on former President Donald Trump in June, telling the Republican Party to “dump the Donald and run with The Ronald,” two months after Morgan joined conservative news outlet Fox News, where his show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” has dropped dramatically in viewership since its launch.

Morgan, who signed a $100 million deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. for a new channel, TalkTV, drew more than 400,000 viewers in his first episode of “Uncensored,” an interview with Trump backed by Murdoch’s multimillion-dollar advertising campaign.

But the channel has since failed to draw notable viewership, with just 64,000 tuning in in late June, according to the Guardian.

Official viewing figures dipped to zero at some point during evening broadcasts, the report said.

Trump after the interview said Morgan’s career was over and condemned him for airing a trailer edited to suggest that he got up and terminated the interview early.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me,” Trump said in April.

READ MORE