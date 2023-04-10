Melbourne, Florida – There should be a special place in Hell for individuals like this.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced, during a press conference Saturday, that two health care workers were arrested after cruelly abusing a helpless woman with dementia and livestreaming the event so their friends could mock the poor lady as well. The incident occurred on April 3 according to Florida Today.

As Fox News reported, the first suspect, 18-year-old Jada Harris, was arrested for video voyeurism, abuse, and neglect of elderly or disabled adult, and interception or disclosure of wired communications. Her bond has been set at $6,000.

The second woman, 20-year-old Shy’Tiona Bishop, was arrested by police for video voyeurism and abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult. Her bond is $4,000.

