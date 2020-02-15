Daily Mail:

Peter Nygard, 78, allegedly told girls as young as 14 he could make them models

It is claimed he then raped them and forced them into performing ‘deviant acts’

Andrew and his family visited Nygard’s lavish estate in the Bahamas in 2000

A tycoon with links to Prince Andrew has been accused of raping teenagers he lured to his Bahamas mansion.

Peter Nygard, 78, allegedly told girls as young as 14 he could make them models before raping them and forcing them into performing ‘deviant acts’.

Andrew visited Nygard at his lavish estate in 2000, after the Canadian fashion designer had agreed out-of-court settlements with three employees who accused him of sexual harassment.

The prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stayed at Nygard Cay, near Nassau, with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.