The woman who was found dead in the bathtub of a Miami Beach hotel room rented by married music exec David Bolno was a wannabe singer who aimed to make it big by posting sexy bikini shots and videos on social media, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Camila Sterling, 24, was discovered face up in the tub after Bolno had left the room at the hotspot Miami hotel the Setai.

A police report stated Bolno, 46, checked out of the hotel at 4.30am on March 30, leaving Colombia-born Sterling there. Her body wasn’t found until 1pm.

Cops say a suspicious substance was found in Room 2805 along with Sterling’s body. They have not said what that substance was.

The cause of Sterling’s death has not yet been revealed and Miami police say that Bolno is not a person of interest in the case.

