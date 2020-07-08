Page Six:

It’s part of this un-balanced breakfast.

New photos show Johnny Depp’s alleged diet while on a drug bender — with cocaine, booze and a pill box all laid out on a table.

The images taken by his ex, Amber Heard, and shown in a British court on Wednesday, feature a table littered with alcohol and drugs at her Los Angeles home in 2013.

Four lines of what appears to be cocaine are seen on the table, along with a credit card nearby. There’s also two glasses of whiskey as well as a skull and crossbones-decorated pill box marked “property of JD.”

Questioned about the image, Depp didn’t deny that the drug paraphernalia belonged to him.

“If they were mine I would wonder why they had been photographed,” Depp testified, the Mirror reported. “I don’t even know if it’s cocaine or not.”

The court heard that the Depp was supposed to be filming a documentary about Rolling Stones star Keith Richards when he started “snorting more and more lines of cocaine,” the Daily Star reported.

In another image, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was seen fully-clothed, passed out on the floor beside his bed. But the actor insisted that he was “sleeping, not passed out” and that his “head is on a cushion,” the Mirror reported.

