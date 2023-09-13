Pics of heroic K-9 that tracked down escaped murderer emerge as Danelo Cavalcante is seen barefoot and bloodied

Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was led out of a Pennsylvania State Police station Wednesday with blood drips visible across his hospital gown — while new images emerged showing the heroic K-9 that finally captured him hours before.

Cavalcante, who led police on a dramatic two-week chase after crab-walking up walls and out of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was escorted out of the Pottstown station in the hands of heavily armed cops, who loaded him into an armored car and took him away.

The 34-year-old Brazilian’s face was still battered and bloodied after being routed out from a woodpile this morning, and he walked with his wrists and ankles cuffed and his feet bare on the pavement.

