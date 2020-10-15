The Daily Mail:

Photos show Hunter Biden lying in bed with what appears to be a crack pipe

Emails relating to Hunter’s business activity in Ukraine have also been released

The information came from a laptop obtained by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Joe Biden has long been dogged by claims of conflicts of interest in Ukraine

The release from the laptop comes weeks before the US election on November 3

Lying comatose in bed with what appears to be a crack cocaine pipe hanging out of his mouth, the shocking new photo of Hunter Biden isn’t exactly what Democrat image-shapers will have had in mind as they considered how to introduce Americans to the family they hope will soon be moving into the White House.

‘October surprise’ is what U.S. politics watchers call a last-minute upset to a November presidential election.

Yesterday it was the turn of Joe Biden’s campaign to receive one, after compromising emails and photos – purportedly from his troubled son Hunter’s laptop – not only highlighted Hunter’s drug problems but appeared to show him introducing his father to a controversial Ukrainian energy firm.

Other material extracted from the computer – but not yet released by the Republicans -reportedly includes a ‘raunchy’ 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter smoking crack cocaine while ‘engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman’, as well as numerous other sexually explicit pictures.

