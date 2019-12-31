INDEPENDENT.CO.UK

A man has been charged after a Picasso painting worth £20m was attacked at the Tate Modern gallery in London. Shakeel Massey, from north London, was charged with criminal damage after the incident on Saturday 28 December. Massey, 20, indicated he will deny the charge while appearing at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court’ on 31 December. He has been remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on 30 January, the BBC reports. The Tate Modern has removed the 1944 painting Bust of a Woman from display while experts assess the damage. The painting was reported to have been ripped, however the gallery has not given any detail on its condition.

