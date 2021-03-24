The Daily Mail:

It has was also revealed that Alissa ‘blacked out’ and attacked a classmate who called him a terrorist in 2017

His sister-in-law said she’d seen him playing with a gun recently but did not suspect him of violence

The shooting is the seventh mass shooting in the US in a week and comes six days after eight died in Georgia

President Biden on Tuesday called for nationwide assault rifle ban and tighter laws on background checks

Investigators were seen searching the $800,000 Colorado home of the King Soopers gunman on Tuesday as more of his Facebook rants are revealed and a police report shows that he ‘beat up a teen bully who called him a terrorist’ in 2017.

Agents of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the residence of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, who was named by police earlier in the day as the man who shot dead 10 people at the Boulder grocery store on Monday afternoon. The grocery store is about 30 miles from his Arvada home.

Alissa was pictured leaving the store handcuffed and bloody following the rampage and was booked into the Boulder County Jail today after being released from hospital.

Neighbors said police arrived at the five-bedroom family home at around 3pm and left the property an hour and a half later.

DailyMail.com photos show CBI investigators and police touring the quiet suburban street, and speaking to neighbors.

A woman at the family home – thought to be Alissa’s mother – threatened to call the police on a DailyMail.com reporter and said the family are not planning to speak to the media.

She said: ‘We are not talking to anyone. You are not allowed to stand next to my house. If you don’t leave, I will call 911.’

Meanwhile, more social media posts from the gunman’s Facebook page were released on Tuesday.

In Facebook posts over the last two years, he complained about not having a girlfriend, ranted about President Trump and talked about his Islamic faith.

He also ranted online about ‘racist islamophobes’ hacking his phone.

‘Just curious what are the laws about phone privacy because I believe my old school (a west) was hacking my phone. Anyone know if I can do anything through the law?’ Alissa wrote on March 18, 2019, appearing to refer to Arvada West High School.

Another post dated for March 16, 2019, reads: ‘The Muslims at the #christchurch mosque were not the victims of a single shooter. They were the victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.’

The post appears to reference the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings of 2019, when a single gunman killed 51 people after he opened fire on two separate mosques.

