NEW YORK POST:

Two failed Iranian ballistic missiles fell short of their targets and lay in pieces Wednesday outside the rural town of Al-Baghdadi, some 140 miles northwest of Baghdad.

Kurdish forces were seen guarding the area before Iraqi or American forces could detonate the duds, according to Sky News.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard has confirmed that it launched 22 missiles at the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, both housing US and other foreign forces.

The volley was in retaliation for last week’s killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike just outside Baghdad’s airport.

American and Iraqi officials have said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Other coalition partners — including Germany, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Finland and Poland — also said none of their troops were hurt, according to Sky News.