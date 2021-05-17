Photos released by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials show the deplorable living conditions where human smugglers warehouse migrants in Texas. Smugglers pack the migrants into filthy conditions after moving them a short distance away from the Rio Grande border with Mexico.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with state and local law enforcement officials late last week to interdict eight separate human smuggling incidents, according to information provided by RGV Border Patrol officials. The interdictions led to the arrest of nearly 100 people.

RGV agents teamed up with the Roma Police Department to investigate two human smuggling stash houses in Roma, Texas, on May 13. Agents found 17 migrants locked inside two houses, officials stated. The agents identified the migrants as foreign nationals from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua — all illegally present in the United States.

Later that day, RGV agents teamed up with deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to investigate another human smuggling stash house in Edcouch, Texas. Inside, the agents found 11 migrants who came to the United States illegally from Mexico and Central America, officials reported. No human smuggling “caretaker” was identified in the raid.

