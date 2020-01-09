NEW YORK POST:

These are the photos revealing Bill Clinton’s 2002 trip to Africa aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” — with other celebrities and an Epstein accuser in tow.

The slew of images, obtained Thursday by The Post, show a smiling Clinton posing alongside Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and Chauntae Davies, the masseuse who has accused the dead financier of rape.

The humanitarian trip, which Davies says was hosted by Clinton’s foundation, also included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, who appear in shots with Davies and Maxwell.

One photo shows Davies in a blue top next to Clinton, who has his arm slung around her shoulders.

Other images from the trip show Davies in a pilots’ uniform, Tucker with a set of headphones on, Spacey in front of a table of jewelry and Clinton chomping on a cigar — which appears to have been taken aboard Epstein’s private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Davies has not accused Clinton, Tucker or Spacey of any wrongdoing on the five-day jaunt, telling The Sun that the former president was a “complete gentleman” the entire time. There’s also no suggestion that the men knew of the disturbing allegations against Epstein at the time.