DAILY MAIL:
A series of fascinating photographs showing how German Nazi soldiers would dress up in women’s clothing and put on cross-dressing shows on the front line, has been compiled in a new book.
Artist Martin Dammann had intended to research soldiers’ lives in the Third Reich, and ended up stumbling across a surprising number of amateur photographs of Nazi conscripts dressed as women.
They show Nazi soldiers in everything from bras and dresses to home-made crop-tops and skirts created from blankets.
Cross dressing during times of war was not isolated to the German Nazis, and notably also took place during World War I.
