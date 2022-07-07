The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón handed in 717,000 signatures to the county registrar on Wednesday — 26% more than the required target of 566,857 voters, in case some of the signatures are rejected.

According to Bill Melugin of Fox News, the campaign surpassed its goal of 700,000, and brought in an additional 150,000 in the few weeks since two police officers were ambushed by a man who was only free because of Gascón’s lenient policies.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Wednesday, the campaign reached its target — 10% of all registered voters in Los Angeles County — in mid-June, but continued collecting more signatures. The effort is the largest petition in the history of the county.

