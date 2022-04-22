NEW YORK POST:

Johnny Depp is now starring in some of the lousiest pictures of his career.

The Virginia jury hearing the actor’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a series of embarrassing images displayed Thursday, including a photo of him with ice cream spilled in his lap and video of him going wild in a kitchen.

The most provocative photo, from 2013, could have been a scene out of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” — appearing to show a glass of whiskey, lines of cocaine, other drug paraphernalia and a Keith Richards CD arrayed on a glass-top table.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star acknowledged under cross examination in the Fairfax courtroom that the photo was snapped at a time when he had “fallen off the wagon.”

