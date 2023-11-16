Photos of Israeli hostages held in Gaza found on laptops in Al Shifa hospital, IDF says

Photos and videos showing some of the 200 Israeli hostages kidnapped to Gaza have been discovered on laptops during a raid on Al Shifa hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.The photos were taken after the hostages had been whisked off to Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, the IDF spokesman for foreign media, told BBC News reporters who accompanied Israeli soldiers inside Al Shifa on Wednesday.“We uncovered a lot of computers and other equipment which could really shed light on the current situation, hopefully regarding hostages as well,” Conricus said.The laptops were also allegedly found to contain footage, recently released by Israeli police, of their interrogations of captured Hamas terrorists.The BBC said it was not shown the contents of the laptops — and claimed its journalists were barred from talking to hospital patients or doctors during their “tightly controlled” visit.

