LEON BORENSZTEIN | One Picture Book Two #11 : Tata

50.00

ISBN: 978-1-59005-517-5

Hardcover, 6 x 8 1/2, 16 pages, 10 duotone plates, 1 original signed photograph.

Leon Borensztein’s powerful little book Tata (Polish for “Pappa”) pays homage to his father, “Citizen M. Borensztein”. Born in the Polish city of Mińsk Mazowiecki in 1912, M. Borensztein received his first military award in 1947. It was a Grunwald Badge, presented to him from the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Army, for armed struggle against the Germans. He soon after received his second medal, for “Victory and Freedom”.

