As you may have heard, San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House at Ocean Beach has closed its doors permanently, at least in this iteration.

After two years of negotiating a new lease with the National Park service, the Hountalas family has given up. “COVID was the last straw,” said Mary Hountalas. They had the franchise “47 and a half years.”

“It is sad, but needs to be done,” added her son-in-law, Ralph Burgin, the general manager.

He’s now in charge of closing up the place.

“We, too are disappointed by the temporary disruption of services,” the NPS said in part Monday. “We do not have any further information to provide at this time.”

“I just think they are in a disconnect locally and regionally. They don’t know what is going on,” said Mary Hountalas.

