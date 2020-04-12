Right Journalism:

Former Rep. Ron Paul on Thursday called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading President Trump’s medical response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Paul, a retired doctor who ran three times for president during his decades in politics, also called Dr. Fauci a “fraud” and encouraged Americans to “quit listening to him.”

The former Republican congressman from Texas made the remarks during an internet program he co-hosts, the Ron Paul Liberty Report, after Dr. Fauci slashed the number of Americans projected to die from COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The majority of the American people don’t agree with Fauci’s way of handling the Wuhan Virus crisis.

And one image of Dr. Fauci from twenty years ago made Americans question if Dr. Fauci is part of the “Deep State”. Here he’s in a group picture with Bill Gates, Senior next to and behind him, and George Soros front & center.

