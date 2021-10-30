BREITBART:

President Joe Biden on Friday drove through Rome accompanied by an approximately 85-vehicle motorcade.

The move received criticism prior to the global warming summit scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, according to the New York Post.

Biden tours Rome with 85-car motorcade ahead of 'climate' summit https://t.co/lXzuSHcnWn pic.twitter.com/Ze2QVdm6Wz — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2021

Biden has routinely stated there is a “climate crisis” due to fossil fuels. However, it was unclear how many of the motorcade cars were electric or hybrid, and they appeared to be typical limos, SUVs, and vans.

Washington Post reporter Seung Min King said in a White House pool report “we are told it is 85 vehicles” in the motorcade, according to the New York Post article.

More at Breitbart