Ski mask clad Antifa chicken necks showed up to ‘defend’ a drag show touted as ‘kid friendly’ in Texas this past weekend by standing around trying to look tough with AR-15s.

The drag event, taking place at the Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas was met with Protests by locals, including the group Protect Texas Kids.

Kris Cruz from Blaze TV was on the scene and reported that Antifa appeared to be serving as security for the drag queens, replete with ‘snipers’ on the rooftops:

Footage from inside the event emerged of children being touched by the made up men:

Those protesting the event complained of “Vulgarity, Sexualization of Minors, and Partial Nudity”.

