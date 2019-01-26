NEW YORK POST:

This is the NYPD sergeant after he got sacked early Saturday — allegedly by a Detroit Lions linebacker who went berserk in a Queens holding cell.

Sgt. James O’Brien was trying to calm down the raging Lion, Trevor Bates, 25, inside the 115th Precinct, after the player was arrested for allegedly stiffing a taxi cab for $32 outside a hotel near LaGuardia airport, officials said.

O’Brien suffered a black eye and a concussion, and needed three stitches to close a cut over his eye, sources told The Post.

The sarge was treated and released at a hospital; Bates remained Saturday afternoon at Elmhurst Hospital, where he was undergoing a psych evaluation, sources said.