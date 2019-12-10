NY POST

No costume could ever disguise these three. New photos show accused rapist Harvey Weinstein posing with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell at a royal party thrown by their scandal-scarred pal Prince Andrew.

You couldn’t make this up. Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein were photographed together at Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday. Standing with them is Ghislaine Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/ulYZjpEUnM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 8, 2019

The smiling trio were in attendance for the 18th birthday celebration for Andrew’s older daughter, Princess Beatrice, at Windsor Castle in 2006. Weinstein wears a tuxedo as he stands next to Epstein, wearing a white US Navy SEAL uniform with a row of medals, and his one-time girlfriend Maxwell in a gold mask and red headdress.

