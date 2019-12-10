Photo shows Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein at Prince Andrew’s party

No costume could ever disguise these three. New photos show accused rapist Harvey Weinstein posing with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell at a royal party thrown by their scandal-scarred pal Prince Andrew.

The smiling trio were in attendance for the 18th birthday celebration for Andrew’s older daughter, Princess Beatrice, at Windsor Castle in 2006. Weinstein wears a tuxedo as he stands next to Epstein, wearing a white US Navy SEAL uniform with a row of medals, and his one-time girlfriend Maxwell in a gold mask and red headdress.

