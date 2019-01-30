WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

When everything is racist, nothing is.

Someone should tell that to the editors of the Arizona Republic and op-ed contributor Rashaad Thomas, who penned an absurd article for the news site this week titled, “ Phoenix restaurant says this is a photo of coal miners. But I see offensive blackface.”

This is a real thing, written by a real person. It is not satire. Here’s how the article, which was published by the Arizona Republic’s online property, azcentral.com, opens:

“A few weeks ago, I attended a holiday party at a downtown Phoenix restaurant. I walked around to view the photographs on the wall.

Then a photograph caught my attention.

Friends said, “It’s coal miners at a pub after work.” It was a photograph of coal miners with blackened faces. I asked a Latinx and white woman for their opinion. They said it looked like coal miners at a pub after work. Then they stepped back, frowned and said it’s men in blackface.

I asked the waitress to speak with a manager. Instead, I spoke with a white restaurant owner. I explained to him why the photograph was offensive. Evidently, someone else had made a similar comment about the photograph before.”



For the record, the roughly 100-year-old photo he’s talking about features a handful of exhausted-looking Welsh coal miners enjoying a beer after work in a pub in Cwmbach, Aberdare, according to Wales Online.

The miners are not donning “blackface.” They are literally covered in their work – soot and dirt – after a day of backbreaking labor.

Thomas writes that he asked the manager once more before leaving if he had spoken to the other owners about the supposedly offensive photo. The manager said he had not. The op-ed continues its downward spiral.