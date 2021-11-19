Space.com:

Beaver Moon

The full Beaver Moon of November 2021 passed through Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse overnight on Nov. 18-19 in what was the longest eclipse of its kind in 580 years.

Skywatchers with clear skies across the United States and Canada, as well as Central and South America and parts of Australia, Europe and Asia were able to view the historic Beaver Moon eclipse, in which the moon was 97% covered by the Earth’s shadow, taking on a red hue even if the moon phase wasn’t a true blood moon.

You can see photos of the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse here as taken by skywatchers and Space.com readers around the world. Just click the arrows above to see the next photo.

In the image above, astrophotographer Randy Dougherty captured the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse at its peak as it shined over Lake Michigan, near Ludington, Michigan, on Nov. 19, 2021.



“I was lucky to have the heavy cloud cover intermittently clear so I could get some photo,” he said. He used a Nikon D500 camera with a Sigma 60-600 telephoto lens with also a Sigma 1.4 teleconverter.















More at Space.com