

Breitbart:

Bikers Remember Fallen, Lost in D.C. on Memorial Day

Thousands of bikers gathered at RFK stadium in Washington, DC, on Sunday for the Rolling to Remember event to draw attention to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, to more than 80,000 missing in action and prisoners of war, and also to the average of 22 daily suicides committed by veterans or active military.

Bikes and riders of every age and style took part in the ride around the war memorials in the nation’s capitol, escorted by motorcycle cops with the D.C. police.

The event replaces the longtime Rolling Thunder event that took place every Memorial Day weekend, bringing a million riders to the District. American Veterans are behind the ride, which organizers hope to continue and grow every year.

