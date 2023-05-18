Photo agency Backgrid USA has responded to claims that photographers were aggressively pursuing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their so-called “near catastrophic” paparazzi car chase through Manhattan Tuesday night.

Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, left the Ziegfeld Theater in Midtown with Markle’s mother around 9:50 p.m. following an event that night.

The trio were tailed by paparazzi who were unable to get any shots of the famous couple as they left the venue.

Soon after, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they “were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

But the company has spoken out against the claims, saying its snappers “had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

