A California man charged with impersonating a doctor is accused of having treated thousands of patients over years, some of them for cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without certification, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday in a statement.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” Gascón said.

“Gevorkian is accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands of individuals for several years,” the statement said.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, prosecutors said. The business performs blood tests, advises patients about treatments and offers treatments for cancer, viral infections and other conditions, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 17, an undercover investigator received consultation from Gevorkian. During the consultation, Gevorkian failed to recognize abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, prosecutors alleged.

