A community swimming pool in Philadelphia was shut down just weeks after opening for the summer season after a slew of incidents culminated in chaos last week, according to reports.

McVeigh Recreation Center has been the scene of ongoing disturbances since opening on July 5, city officials say.

Things came to a head last Thursday when a group of young females attacked workers and then vandalized cars in the parking lot after being ejected.

The suspects were asked to leave the center after becoming unruly.

“Staff members repeatedly told the females that they were not allowed to continue swimming and that they would have to leave,” police explained in a press release.

“The females continued to refuse orders to exit the facility while sitting at the end of the pool taunting and threatening the staff. Subsequently, the staff shut down the pool, and all other occupants of the pool exited the pool without issue.”

The suspects were “swinging their fists and their hands” as they were forced out of the pool area, Fox 29 reports.

READ MORE