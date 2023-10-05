Philly motorcyclist filmed stomping on car windshield arrested after his employer tips off police

The motorcyclist captured in a viral video stomping out the back windshield of a car with two small kids inside was arrested Wednesday after the suspect’s employer and others tipped off police, according to authorities.

Cody Heron, 26, was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple counts of aggravated assault over the Sunday night attack.

Typically lenient Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reportedly requested Heron be held on $5 million bail, but a judge set it for 10% of $2.5 million during Heron’s arraignment Wednesday night, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Prosecutors allege Heron is the biker caught on camera shattering the car window before pointing a gun at a mother who jumped out of her car to confront him.

Shattered glass fell onto the woman’s two kids, ages 2 and 5, who were sitting in the backseat at the time.

