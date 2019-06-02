NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

The controversial president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, accused a rival politician of being gay during a speech in Japan on Thursday, and confessed that he’d also been gay, but he had “cured” himself after he began a relationship with his first wife. Duterte concluded the speech inviting four women to kiss him. According to CNN Philippines, the women whom he called on stage to share a kiss had very similar features: long silky hair, slender bodies, and pale skin. And they also had to meet a few requirements: “First, you shouldn’t be married, OK? Second, you’re not a minor,” he said before starting the mini kiss-a-thon.

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS