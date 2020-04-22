NY POST

Philip Foglia, an Italian-American civic leader who spear-headed campaigns to honor Mother Cabrini and preserve Christopher Columbus statues in the city, died Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus. Foglia, 69, was raised in the Belmont section of The Bronx, known as the borough’s Little Italy. “Phil was a great man, a man of integrity. He was a wonderful father. All he cared about was that his wife Jacqueline and family are going to be OK,” actor and childhood friend Chazz Palminteri told the Post. Foglia rarely strayed far from his beloved Bronx. He was an avid Yankees fan. After earning his law degree, Foglia served as a prosecutor in the Bronx District Attorney’s office, including as deputy of the public corruption unit. He was cross-designated as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District when Rudy Giuliani led the office, assigned to the organized crime and public corruption strike force.

