Philadelphia teen charged with plotting potentially ‘catastrophic terrorist attack’

A Philadelphia teenager has been charged with plotting a potentially “catastrophic terrorist attack” after federal authorities discovered the teen had allegedly been communicating with an al Qaeda-affiliated terror group and gathering bomb-making material. The 17-year-old was taken into custody by FBI SWAT officers at his home in West Philadelphia on Aug. 11 after an investigation headed by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials revealed Monday.

The unnamed teen is suspected to have been in contact with Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, an organization designated as a global terrorist group by the State Department in 2022. The group, which has links to al Qaeda, primarily operates in Syria’s Idlib Province but is also believed to be responsible for the April 2017 metro attack in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and an August 2016 suicide car bombing outside the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

